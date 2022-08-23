 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter in fatal crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to charge of second-degree vehicular manslaughter stemming from a fatal crash three months ago, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.

Leander J. Patterson, 42, faces up to seven years in prison when he returns for sentencing Oct. 31 before County Court Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek, Seaman noted.

Seaman said Patterson admitted that he was driving drunk on May 19 when his vehicle hit a building in the apartment complex where he lived on St. John's Parkway and killed Levron S. Gray, 64, who was sleeping in her basement apartment.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine calls for Russia to be recognized as a 'terrorist state'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News