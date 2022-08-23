Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter in fatal crash

A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to charge of second-degree vehicular manslaughter stemming from a fatal crash three months ago, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.
Leander J. Patterson, 42, faces up to seven years in prison when he returns for sentencing Oct. 31 before County Court Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek, Seaman noted.
Seaman said Patterson admitted that he was driving drunk on May 19 when his vehicle hit a building in the apartment complex where he lived on St. John's Parkway and killed Levron S. Gray, 64, who was sleeping in her basement apartment.