Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to murder in slaying

A 19-year-old Niagara Falls man will be sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for killing another man with a gunshot last year in that city.

Geoffrey O. Sandiford pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the death of Nathan Craft, 29, of the Falls, July 21 on Ferry Avenue.

Sandiford was arrested July 27 in the Steuben County Town of Avoca by officers from Niagara Falls and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Although the official sentencing date is Sept. 13, State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. announced the sentence while accepting the guilty plea Monday, Niagara County First Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said.

Charges remain pending against an alleged accomplice, Rohmeo K. Lewis, 20, of Niagara Falls, who was arraigned Sept. 28.

