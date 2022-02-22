Niagara Falls man pleads guilty in stabbing at Wheatfield plant

Marques Green of Niagara Falls accepted a plea offer Tuesday in connection with the stabbing of a man at a Wheatfield industrial plant last fall.

Green, 28, admitted to first-degree assault in the Oct. 20 knife attack on Antonio Bell, 33, at the Silipos plant, 7049 Williams Road.

Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek promised to sentence Green to no more than 16 years in prison on the charge when he returns to court April 26. But she also accepted Green's admission to a violation of probation on a 2021 weapons possession case in Erie County, which could add another seven years to his sentence.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported at the time of the stabbing that Green fled to Rochester, where State Police and U.S. Marshals caught him after a brief vehicle chase.

Silipos specializes in the manufacture of gel for medical use, including shoe inserts and protective gloves.

