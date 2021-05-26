Niagara Falls man pleads guilty in machete attack

Joshua Phillips of Niagara Falls, who attacked a man with a machete last year, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Wednesday.

Phillips, 20, admitted to second-degree assault and was was scheduled for sentencing Aug. 24 by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.

The maximum sentence is seven years in state prison. Originally, Phillips was indicted for first-degree assault, which carries a 25-year maximum.

The attack occurred June 2 outside Phillips' Lockport Street home, Niagara County First Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said. The victim suffered deep cuts and nerve damage to his arms.

The victim was with a third person with whom Phillips had a dispute, the prosecutor said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.