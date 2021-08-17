Niagara Falls man pleads guilty in case involving 600 pounds of marijuana

A Niagara Falls man has pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from the discovery of approximately 600 pounds of marijuana a year ago by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced.

Samuel Zito, 31, entered his plea to a count of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, 100 kilograms or more of marijuana before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison when he appears for sentencing Dec. 27.

Prosecutors said that Zito, along with Marquies McTyere and Alexander Schieppati, arranged for the marijuana, which was packed in vacuum sealed bags, to be trucked to Niagara Falls from Canada.

According to prosecutors, it was discovered by customs agents on Aug. 6, 2020, then was tracked by investigators as it was delivered the next day to Freightboy Logistics in Niagara Falls. Schieppati picked it up there and was followed to a motel in Niagara Falls where he, Zito and McTyere were arrested.

Investigators also seized $239,850 cash in vacuum sealed bags in a storage facility used by McTyere. McTyere and Schieppati were previously convicted.

