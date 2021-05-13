Niagara Falls man on probation arrested on felony drug charges

A Niagara Falls man was arrested Thursday on drug charges following a probation check at his residence in the 8800 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard, according to a spokeswoman for the Office of the Mayor of Niagara Falls.

Spokeswoman Kristen Cavalleri said in an email that during the check, over four pounds of suspected methamphetamine was located in a dresser drawer of the residence of Ismael Mata-Perez, whose age was not available.

The estimated street value of the methamphetamine is over $65,000.

Mata-Perez was charged with two felonies, second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court.

