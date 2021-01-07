 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls man mulling plea offer in murder case
Nathian Gleen

Nathian J. Gleen, 26.

 Photo courtesy of Niagara Falls police

Nathian J. Gleen, charged with second-degree murder in a fatal Niagara Falls stabbing last summer, has six weeks to consider whether to plead guilty to a reduced charge.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Ryan J. Parisi said Thursday that Gleen, 26, of the Falls, has been offered the chance to plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter. That would limit his possible sentence to 25 years in prison.

A murder conviction carries the risk of a life sentence for Gleen. County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III gave Gleen until Feb. 18 to think it over.

Gleen is charged with killing Kenneth Mitchell, 31, of Rochester, July 5 in a parking lot at Fifth Street and Walnut Avenue in the Falls. Mitchell was stabbed several times in the chest. Gleen was arrested July 7.

