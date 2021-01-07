Niagara Falls man mulling plea offer in murder case

Nathian J. Gleen, charged with second-degree murder in a fatal Niagara Falls stabbing last summer, has six weeks to consider whether to plead guilty to a reduced charge.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Ryan J. Parisi said Thursday that Gleen, 26, of the Falls, has been offered the chance to plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter. That would limit his possible sentence to 25 years in prison.

A murder conviction carries the risk of a life sentence for Gleen. County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III gave Gleen until Feb. 18 to think it over.

Gleen is charged with killing Kenneth Mitchell, 31, of Rochester, July 5 in a parking lot at Fifth Street and Walnut Avenue in the Falls. Mitchell was stabbed several times in the chest. Gleen was arrested July 7.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.