A Niagara Falls man was handed down a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison by Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek on Wednesday following his Jan. 29 conviction in a fatal shooting, according to Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman.

Jamel J. Lyons, 28, was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder in the shotgun slaying of 26-year-old Allah Reese, of North Tonawanda, whose body was found lying in snow about 1 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2021, near Lyons' home on 20th Street between Walnut and Ferry avenues in Niagara Falls. Prosecutors said the two men knew one another.

"Some cases come together and are solved right away. This case was not like that," Seaman said in a statement on Wednesday.

The district attorney credited the persistence of lead Detective Tina Zell and her colleagues in the Niagara Falls Police Department, along with the efforts First Assistant D.A. Doreen Hoffmann and Assistant D.A. Maria Stoelting that led to Lyons' prosecution and conviction. As a result of their efforts, Seaman said "this extremely violent and dangerous individual will no longer be at large in our community."