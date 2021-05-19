Niagara Falls man indicted in two sexual assault cases

Carlton D. Williams of Niagara Falls, who was indicted last year on charges of stabbing a man in a Falls motel, was arraigned Tuesday on a new indictment accusing him of two sexual assaults.

Williams, 48, is charged with first-degree rape and criminal sexual act in connection with an attack on a Falls woman in her home March 5, Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh said.

On March 7, Williams allegedly encountered a second woman near Wedge Liquors on Pine Avenue in the Falls and tried to assault her in an alley off Ashland Avenue, Wydysh said.

After that incident, Williams allegedly headed for the first woman's home and banged on the windows in an apparent, unsuccessful attempt at entry, Wydysh said. He was charged with menacing both woman and kidnapping and attempted criminal sexual act regarding the woman in the alley.

County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III ordered Williams held without bail.

