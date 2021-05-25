 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls man indicted in October theft spree
Niagara Falls man indicted in October theft spree

A Niagara Falls man who allegedly drove a U-Haul trailer around Niagara County last fall, looking for theft opportunities, was arraigned Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Christine M. Savoia said.

Jonathan Ciccarelli, 48, pleaded not guilty in State Supreme Court to an indictment charging him with burglary, attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, grand larceny and petit larceny.

Between Oct. 12 and 14, Savoia said, Ciccarelli allegedly tried to break into a storage container being used as a temporary office on the Niagara County Community College campus; entered another such office at a Borrego Solar Systems site in Wheatfield; stole a shed from beside the Lockport Home Depot store; and removed siding from a shed at a Sturdi-Built Sheds location in Lockport.

