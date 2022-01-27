Niagara Falls man indicted in alleged armed jail escape attempt

A Niagara County Jail inmate who allegedly tried to escape from custody last summer was arraigned Thursday on a five-count indictment.

Matthew W. Buck, 42, of Niagara Falls, pleaded not guilty in Niagara County Court to charges of attempted first-degree escape, first-degree possession of prison contraband, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree menacing.

Buck made an edged weapon and put it to the neck of a jail nurse July 29, Assistant District Attorney David DeChellis said.

A Sheriff's Office news release at the time accused Buck of seeking to use the nurse as a hostage in an escape attempt, but it said Buck was quickly subdued by corrections officers. The nurse was unhurt.

Buck was in jail at the time on parole violation charges stemming from a 2016 robbery spree in Niagara Falls. He and his attorney blamed opioid addiction for the crimes.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.