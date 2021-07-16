Niagara Falls man faces life in prison as sexual predator

Mark Johnson of Niagara Falls may spend the rest of his life in prison after a Niagara County Court jury convicted him Friday of predatory sexual abuse of a child – a girl who was 11 years old when the abuse began .

After five hours of deliberations over two days, the jury also found Johnson, 55, guilty of second-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Johnson abused the Niagara Falls girl on multiple occasions from August 2018 until Oct. 29, 2019, according to the indictment.

A charge of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child was dismissed before trial, said Assistant District Attorney Robert A. Zucco, the prosecutor in the nine-day trial. Court-assigned attorney Kevin W. Spitler represented Johnson, who is to be sentenced Sept. 2 by Judge Matthew J. Murphy III.

The predatory abuse charge carries a mandatory maximum sentence of life in prison with a minimum of at least 10 years, Zucco said.

