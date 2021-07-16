 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara Falls man faces life in prison as sexual predator
0 comments

Niagara Falls man faces life in prison as sexual predator

Support this work for $1 a month
Johnson, Mark

Mark Johnson

 Photo courtesy of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office

Mark Johnson of Niagara Falls may spend the rest of his life in prison after a Niagara County Court jury convicted him Friday of predatory sexual abuse of a child – a girl who was 11 years old when the abuse began .

After five hours of deliberations over two days, the jury also found Johnson, 55, guilty of second-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Johnson abused the Niagara Falls girl on multiple occasions from August 2018 until Oct. 29, 2019, according to the indictment.

A charge of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child was dismissed before trial, said Assistant District Attorney Robert A. Zucco, the prosecutor in the nine-day trial. Court-assigned attorney Kevin W. Spitler represented Johnson, who is to be sentenced Sept. 2 by Judge Matthew J. Murphy III.

The predatory abuse charge carries a mandatory maximum sentence of life in prison with a minimum of at least 10 years, Zucco said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Free the vaccine': Activists protest outside White House as Biden hosts Merkel

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News