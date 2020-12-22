Niagara Falls man faces felony charges after crash, struggles with police

Perry D. Shirback III of Niagara Falls faces 15 charges, including five felonies, after allegedly crashing his car into a parked vehicle early Monday on Walnut Avenue in the Falls.

Shirback, 31, was accused of repeatedly spitting at Officer Jordan Collins and shouting racial slurs at Black medical staffers at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Collins' report said that about 2:45 a.m., he saw Shirback in the driver's seat of a heavily damaged 2006 Chevrolet Impala in the middle of Walnut Avenue, broken glass strewn on Walnut between 37th and 38th streets, and a heavily damaged Pontiac in the front yard of a house at 3703 Walnut.

Bystanders yelled to three officers at the scene that Shirback, who had a laceration on the back of his head, was trying to exit the Impala through the passenger-side door. Collins said he smelled alcohol as he intercepted Shirback. The officer said Shirback pushed him with two hands and tried to punch him.

After being placed in an ambulance and being read his rights, Shirback tried to spit on Collins and struggled, despite being handcuffed, as medics tried to treat the cut on his head.