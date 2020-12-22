Niagara Falls man faces felony charges after crash, struggles with police

Perry D. Shirback III of Niagara Falls faces 15 charges, including five felonies, after allegedly crashing his car into a parked vehicle early Monday on Walnut Avenue in the Falls.
Shirback, 31, was accused of repeatedly spitting at Officer Jordan Collins and shouting racial slurs at Black medical staffers at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Collins' report said that about 2:45 a.m., he saw Shirback in the driver's seat of a heavily damaged 2006 Chevrolet Impala in the middle of Walnut Avenue, broken glass strewn on Walnut between 37th and 38th streets, and a heavily damaged Pontiac in the front yard of a house at 3703 Walnut.
Bystanders yelled to three officers at the scene that Shirback, who had a laceration on the back of his head, was trying to exit the Impala through the passenger-side door. Collins said he smelled alcohol as he intercepted Shirback. The officer said Shirback pushed him with two hands and tried to punch him.
After being placed in an ambulance and being read his rights, Shirback tried to spit on Collins and struggled, despite being handcuffed, as medics tried to treat the cut on his head.
At the Memorial emergency room, Shirback allegedly tried to spit on Collins three times, the last time splashing the officer's face. Shirback also allegedly used a racial slur against two Black hospital staffers.
Collins wrote that he handcuffed Shirback to the bed rails, and medics injected him with sedatives to calm him. However, Collins said that after one arm was released, Shirback tore off the medical monitoring equipment and threw a urinal from the bed before being sedated again with a different drug.
Shirback's charges include two felony counts of assault on a police officer, three felony counts of aggravated harassment of an employee by a prisoner, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and various traffic counts, including speeding and reckless driving.
Shirback was arraigned by City Judge James J. Faso Jr., pleaded not guilty and was released with non-monetary conditions, a court official said.
Shirback has been to state prison twice. He served several months in 2010 for a burglary and served two years, from 2015 to 2017, for slashing 27 tires on cars in the DeVeaux section of Niagara Falls.
At his sentencing in the tire-slashing case, he said he suffered from assorted mental illnesses. Shirback was imprisoned after quitting a court-supervised drug treatment program.