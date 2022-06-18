Niagara Falls man faces 20 years to life in prison after guilty plea in beating death

A Niagara Falls man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the beating death of a Youngstown man in 2021, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.

Nicholas J. Bartek, 34, faces a sentence of 20 years to life in state prison when he returns for sentencing Aug. 18 before Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek. Seaman said Bartek admitted to killing Wayne E. Jackson II, 26, early in the morning on April 2, 2021.

Police who responded to a report of a disturbance in Bartek’s third-floor apartment on Tronolone Place, between Pine and Walnut avenues, discovered Jackson, who had been badly beaten. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

