Niagara Falls police responded to the scene of a fatal shooting before noon Monday in the 2000 block of 18th Street, according to a city spokesman.

The victim, a 44-year-old Niagara Falls man, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when police arrived on the scene. He was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

No arrests were made by Monday evening and police continued their investigation into the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553, or call the department's general information number at 716-286-4711.