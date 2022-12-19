 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Falls man convicted of murder in shotgun slaying

A jury has convicted Jamel J. Lyons, 28, of Niagara Falls, of second-degree murder in a shotgun slaying shortly after midnight Feb. 1, 2021, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.

Lyons faces a penalty of 25 years to life in prison when he returns for sentencing Feb. 15 before County Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.

"This was a cold-blooded, calculated killing," Seaman said. "The jury's verdict serves justice in this case."

Lyons is accused of fatally shooting Allah Reese Jr., 26, of North Tonawanda, whose body was found lying in snow near Lyons' home on 20th Street between Walnut and Ferry avenues.

Lyons was in Niagara County Jail on unrelated charges filed in Niagara Falls when he was indicted on the murder charge in November 2021.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

