A jury has convicted a Niagara Falls man of first-degree manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.

The jury reached the verdict against Brian W. Miskho, 33, after a 2 1/2-day day trial. He faces up to 25 years in prison when he returns for sentencing before Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano.

Prosecutors said Miskho stabbed Thomas Anderson, 49, of Niagara Falls, four times during an argument over a woman Dec. 15, 2020, near Anderson's home on 20th Street. Anderson was treated in Erie County Medical Center for his injuries and released, but then died two days later from his wounds.

“The jury saw through Miskho’s self-defense claim and saw this case for what it was,” Seaman said. “The defendant attacked and killed Mr. Anderson in an outburst of anger and jealousy. It was that simple.”