Niagara Falls man charged with three sex attacks on same woman

A Niagara Falls man was arraigned Tuesday on an eight-count indictment accusing him of forcing his way into a Falls woman's home and sexually assaulting her three times during 2020.
Reginald Barnes, 28, faces three counts of second-degree burglary, on June 28, Sept. 20 and Oct. 3, 3020, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Robert A. Zucco said.
Barnes also is charged with single counts of first-degree rape, attempted first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse; one count of criminal mischief; and a count of second-degree assault, which Zucco said was lodged because a police officer suffered a broken finger while arresting Barnes after the Oct. 3 incident.
After being arraigned Tuesday by Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III, Barnes remains free on a $20,000 bail bond.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
