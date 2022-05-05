 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Falls man charged with three armed robberies

  • Updated
A Niagara Falls man has been arrested in connection with three recent armed robberies, including one where shots were fired and two where victims were hit in the head with a gun, Niagara Falls police said.

Rohmelo K. Lewis

Rohmelo K. Lewis, 21, is being held in the Niagara County jail in lieu of $1.75 million cash bail and $3.5 million property bail, police said. 

He's accused of the following:

  • Hitting a 21-year-old man in the head with a gun while robbing him of a phone, electronics and money at about 6:26 a.m. Tuesday near 1425 Main St.
  • Firing several shots at a victim after robbing him of a backpack containing tools at about 3:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Main Street. 
  • Hitting a victim in the head with a gun after robbing him of cash and his phone just before 1 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Main Street. The victim was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Police said they charged Lewis with first-degree and second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree menacing, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. 

Lewis is due back in court on May 10.

