Niagara Falls man charged with sex abuse of two children, could get life sentence

A Niagara Falls man was arraigned in Niagara County Court Wednesday on child sexual abuse charges that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Joshua M. Pawlowski, 33, pleaded not guilty to two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and single counts of first- and second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.
Pawlowski allegedly assaulted two children over a period of several years, Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh said.
Judge Matthew J. Murphy III ordered that Pawlowski should continue to be jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail, which was originally set in Niagara Falls City court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.