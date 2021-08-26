 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls man charged with sex abuse of two children, could get life sentence
Niagara Falls man charged with sex abuse of two children, could get life sentence

A Niagara Falls man was arraigned in Niagara County Court Wednesday on child sexual abuse charges that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Joshua Pawlowski

Joshua M. Pawlowski.

Joshua M. Pawlowski, 33, pleaded not guilty to two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and single counts of first- and second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

Pawlowski allegedly assaulted two children over a period of several years, Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh said.

Judge Matthew J. Murphy III ordered that Pawlowski should continue to be jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail, which was originally set in Niagara Falls City court.

