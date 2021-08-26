Niagara Falls man charged with sex abuse of two children, could get life sentence

A Niagara Falls man was arraigned in Niagara County Court Wednesday on child sexual abuse charges that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Joshua M. Pawlowski, 33, pleaded not guilty to two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and single counts of first- and second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

Pawlowski allegedly assaulted two children over a period of several years, Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh said.

Judge Matthew J. Murphy III ordered that Pawlowski should continue to be jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail, which was originally set in Niagara Falls City court.

