 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara Falls man charged with pulling gun after Chippewa bar fight
0 comments

Niagara Falls man charged with pulling gun after Chippewa bar fight

Support this work for $1 a month

A man accused of threatening employees of a downtown bar with a gun is due in Buffalo City Court on Wednesday.

Michael Nichols, 24, of Niagara Falls, was arrested at about 3:30 a.m. July 30 after he was involved in a fight at Bottoms Up, 69 W. Chippewa St., according to a police report.

After security broke up the fight, a man identified as Nichols drew a handgun and threatened to shoot his weapon at security and bar staff, according to the report.

Bar security detained Nichols until police arrived. Nichols was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree menacing, third-degree assault and second-degree harassment.

Nichols pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance at his July 30 arraignment, according to court records.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nagasaki marks 76th anniversary of atomic bomb

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News