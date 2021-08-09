Niagara Falls man charged with pulling gun after Chippewa bar fight

A man accused of threatening employees of a downtown bar with a gun is due in Buffalo City Court on Wednesday.
Michael Nichols, 24, of Niagara Falls, was arrested at about 3:30 a.m. July 30 after he was involved in a fight at Bottoms Up, 69 W. Chippewa St., according to a police report.
After security broke up the fight, a man identified as Nichols drew a handgun and threatened to shoot his weapon at security and bar staff, according to the report.
Bar security detained Nichols until police arrived. Nichols was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree menacing, third-degree assault and second-degree harassment.
Nichols pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance at his July 30 arraignment, according to court records.
