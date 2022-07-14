 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Niagara Falls man charged with murder in Pine Avenue homicide

  • Updated
  • 0
Niagara Falls Police Pedestrian Killed (copy)

Niagara Falls police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a July 12 fatal shooting.

 News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Niagara Falls police have made an arrest in a homicide from earlier this week.

Michael O. Hamilton, 37, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the July 12 shooting of Jason C. Chapman, a 22-year-old from Buffalo, according to a news release from the Niagara Falls Mayor's Office.

Michael O. Hamilton

Michael O. Hamilton was arrested and charged in the July 12 fatal shooting of a Buffalo man.

Hamilton was taken into custody Wednesday night by Niagara Falls police detectives and arraigned Thursday in city court. The suspect is due back in court on Tuesday.

Niagara Falls police responded to a call July 12 of a man down on the 900 block of Pine Avenue, according to city spokeswoman Ann Harenda. Officers found Chapman laying in the street with a gunshot wound; he was given first aid but pronounced dead at the scene.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Buffalo man killed in Niagara Falls shooting

Buffalo man killed in Niagara Falls shooting

Officers found the 22-year-old man laying in the street with a gunshot wound at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. They initiated first aid until the Niagara Falls Fire Department and an ambulance arrived.

Watch Now: Related Video

Haitians protest after gang violence kills dozens in a week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News