Niagara Falls man charged with murder in Pine Avenue homicide

Niagara Falls police have made an arrest in a homicide from earlier this week.

Michael O. Hamilton, 37, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the July 12 shooting of Jason C. Chapman, a 22-year-old from Buffalo, according to a news release from the Niagara Falls Mayor's Office.

Hamilton was taken into custody Wednesday night by Niagara Falls police detectives and arraigned Thursday in city court. The suspect is due back in court on Tuesday.

Niagara Falls police responded to a call July 12 of a man down on the 900 block of Pine Avenue, according to city spokeswoman Ann Harenda. Officers found Chapman laying in the street with a gunshot wound; he was given first aid but pronounced dead at the scene.