Niagara Falls man charged with menacing after 24th Street altercation

A 37-year-old Pierce Avenue man has been accused of brandishing a handgun and making threats on 24th Street early Thursday, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

The victim went outside a home on 24th near Ferry Avenue at about 3 a.m. after hearing a noise he thought might be a gunshot, but turned out to be the shattering of a glass lawn ornament.

The victim encountered two men outside and asked what they were doing, according to the report. One of the men attempted to fight the victim and then pulled a gun from his waistband before leaving the area, the victim told police.

Police officers located three men to the north on 24th Street, one of whom was identified by the victim as the man who drew a firearm.

Eric C. Shimmel was charged with third-degree menacing and second-degree harassment, according to the report. Police did not locate a gun.

