Niagara Falls man charged with firing a shot during Uber robbery attempt

Tommy C. Kraft, who was already under indictment in connection with a series of vehicle thefts and arsons, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in State Supreme Court to a new indictment accusing him of firing a gunshot while trying to rob an Uber driver in Niagara Falls Oct. 23.

Kraft, 29, of the Tuscarora Indian Reservation, is charged with attempted first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Kraft was taking an Uber from downtown Niagara Falls to the 1600 block of Niagara Street when he allegedly tried to stage a robbery from the back seat of the vehicle, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said.

A shot was fired, shattering the windshield and the rear-view mirror, Hoffmann said. Kraft was arrested Jan. 14 in a Falls hotel room with guns in his possession, Hoffmann said.

He had been free since a Nov. 17 arraignment on a 21-count indictment pertaining to four police chases in stolen vehicles during April 2020.

