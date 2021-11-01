Niagara Falls man charged with Feb. 1 homicide outside his home

Jamel J. Lyons of Niagara Falls was arraigned Monday in Niagara County Court on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a North Tonawanda man.

Lyons is charged with fatally shooting Allah Reese Jr., 26, about 1 a.m. Feb. 1. Reese's body was found near Lyons' home at 510 20th St., Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said.

The prosecutor said Lyons and Reese apparently knew each other, but she didn't know what the motive for the shooting might have been.

A Niagara Falls city news release at the time said the victim had been lying on the ground on 20th Street between Walnut and Ferry avenues for about half an hour before police were called.

Lyons was in the Niagara County Jail on unrelated charges filed in Niagara Falls when he was indicted on the murder charge, Hoffmann said.

