Niagara Falls man charged in stabbing at medical supply store in Wheatfield

A Niagara Falls man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into an assault and stabbing at a medical supply store in Wheatfield, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said 28-year-old Marques Green was charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon stemming from an investigation into the physical assault and stabbing of a 33-year-old Niagara Falls man at Silipos medical supply store, 7049 Williams Road, Wheatfield.

The investigation led to Green later being tracked down in Rochester, where he was taken into custody after a brief vehicle pursuit involving State Police and U.S. Marshals Service.

Green was transported to Niagara County Jail in Lockport, where he is held pending arraignment, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.