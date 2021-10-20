 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara Falls man charged in stabbing at medical supply store in Wheatfield
0 comments

Niagara Falls man charged in stabbing at medical supply store in Wheatfield

Support this work for $1 a month

A Niagara Falls man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into an assault and stabbing at a medical supply store in Wheatfield, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said 28-year-old Marques Green was charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon stemming from an investigation into the physical assault and stabbing of a 33-year-old Niagara Falls man at Silipos medical supply store, 7049 Williams Road, Wheatfield.

The investigation led to Green later being tracked down in Rochester, where he was taken into custody after a brief vehicle pursuit involving State Police and U.S. Marshals Service.

Green was transported to Niagara County Jail in Lockport, where he is held pending arraignment, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Buffalo nursing home fined $24K for sexual assaults on two residents with dementia

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News