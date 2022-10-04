Niagara Falls man charged in hit-run accident that killed bicyclist

Bail was set at $5,000 Tuesday for a Niagara Falls man accused in a hit-and-run accident last month that took the life of a bicyclist, Lewiston Police reported.
David P. Draper, 59, was arraigned before Lewiston Town Justice Thomas J. Sheeran on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, a Class D felony. He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 19.
Police said Draper turned himself in to authorities Sept. 11 after reportedly fleeing the scene of the accident at 1:54 a.m. that day on Lewiston Road at Creek Road Extension in the Town of Lewiston. The victim, Barry C. Tierney, 61, of Newfane, died at the scene.