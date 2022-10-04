 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Falls man charged in hit-run accident that killed bicyclist

Bail was set at $5,000 Tuesday for a Niagara Falls man accused in a hit-and-run accident last month that took the life of a bicyclist, Lewiston Police reported.

David P. Draper, 59, was arraigned before Lewiston Town Justice Thomas J. Sheeran on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, a Class D felony. He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 19.

Police said Draper turned himself in to authorities Sept. 11 after reportedly fleeing the scene of the accident at 1:54 a.m. that day on Lewiston Road at Creek Road Extension in the Town of Lewiston. The victim, Barry C. Tierney, 61, of Newfane, died at the scene.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

