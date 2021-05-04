Niagara Falls man charged in 3 shootings to serve 6 years

Johnny L. Mulkey III of Niagara Falls, who was under indictment for two shootings, a gunfight outside a bar that injured three bystanders and a vehicle theft, settled all the cases with a plea bargain Monday.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. promised to sentence Mulkey, 32, to six years in prison when he returns to court July 12, Niagara County First Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said.

Mulkey admitted to two counts of attempted criminal possession of a weapon and one count of possessing stolen property.

He was one of three men charged after the June 8, 2019, gun battle outside Players on Third Street in the Falls.

Mulkey also was charged with shooting Charles J. Scott on Aug. 21, 2019, and Melvin Calhoun on Oct. 2, 2019, both at 19th Street and Ashland Avenue.

Scott, who fired back after being shot in the leg, is serving up to four years for that, another gunfire case and driving while intoxicated.

