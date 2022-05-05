Niagara Falls man charged in 2020 murder

An indictment was unsealed Thursday in Niagara County Court charging a Niagara Falls man with the 2020 murder of a 28-year-old woman inside her LaSalle Avenue apartment in Niagara Falls, according to the Niagara County District Attorney's Office.
Atrel M. Hudson, 28, was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the Sept. 4, 2020, death of Mariah Wilson, District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said. Hudson also was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the case.
The charges against him are the culmination of an 18-month investigation by Niagara Falls police.
Hudson appeared before Niagara County Judge John Ottaviano and was remanded to the Niagara County Jail.
Hudson is also charged with first-degree robbery in a separate indictment handed up in February 2021. He's accused of robbing a 7-11 on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls in September 2020. He is remanded pending trial on that charge as well.