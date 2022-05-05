 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Falls man charged in 2020 murder

Justice for Mariah

Julia Stevens (right) and her daughter, Gigi, 4, participate in the WNY Women's March hosted by the WNY Peace Center in Niagara Square on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Stevens was advocating for justice for her cousin Mariah Wilson who was murdered in her Niagara Falls home.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
An indictment was unsealed Thursday in Niagara County Court charging a Niagara Falls man with the 2020 murder of a 28-year-old woman inside her LaSalle Avenue apartment in Niagara Falls, according to the Niagara County District Attorney's Office.

Atrel M. Hudson, 28, was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the Sept. 4, 2020, death of Mariah Wilson, District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said. Hudson also was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the case.

The charges against him are the culmination of an 18-month investigation by Niagara Falls police.

Hudson appeared before Niagara County Judge John Ottaviano and was remanded to the Niagara County Jail.

Hudson is also charged with first-degree robbery in a separate indictment handed up in February 2021. He's accused of robbing a 7-11 on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls in September 2020. He is remanded pending trial on that charge as well.

