Niagara Falls man can't remember dancing with gun in hand outside bank

A Niagara Falls man told a judge Tuesday that he can't remember dancing in front of a bank while holding a loaded handgun, even though his girlfriend took a video of it and posted it online.

Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said four women in KeyBank on Main Street in the Falls also saw Devante Gregory's performance July 30, and one of them also recorded it on her phone before calling police.

"I don't remember none of this. This is my first time seeing this footage," Gregory, 28, said before Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III sentenced him to 364 days in jail for attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Defense attorney Robert Viola said Gregory was "clearly high" at the time. Gregory said he remembers waking up in quarantine in the County Jail and being told he had been arrested on a gun charge.

"A silly, stupid, juvenile attempt. Everybody wants to be a social media star," Viola said.

