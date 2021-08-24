Niagara Falls man avoids jail in machete assault

Three years' probation was the sentence Tuesday for Joshua Phillips of Niagara Falls, who hacked a man's arms with a machete last year.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. said Phillips, 20, overreacted to what some might deem a self-defense situation on June 2, 2020, when two men came to his home "looking for trouble," as the judge put it.

"You were prepared," Kloch told Phillips. "You said you went a little too far. You did."

Phillips pleaded guilty May 26 to second-degree assault. Defense attorney Robert Viola said Phillips spent 10 1/2 months in jail awaiting resolution of the case.

Prosecutors said the man who was hacked suffered deep cuts and nerve damage to his arms.

