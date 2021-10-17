Niagara Falls man arrives at ECMC with gunshot wounds

Buffalo police are looking for the shooter of a man who arrived at Erie County Medical Center in a personal vehicle after being shot overnight.
An unidentified Niagara Falls man, age 19, was shot overnight on the first block of Pannell Street, near Main Street in North Buffalo, said police spokesman Michael DeGeorge.
The victim arrived at 1 a.m. Sunday at ECMC seeking treatment. He was admitted and is listed in stable condition, DeGeorge said.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip-call line 716-847-2255.
Sandra Tan
Reporter
Reporter
