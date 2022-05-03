Niagara Falls man arrested in shooting on Pine Avenue

A Niagara Falls man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in the 700 block of Pine Avenue, according to a city spokesperson.
Shaquan M. Gibson, 47, was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting of a 26-year-old Niagara Falls man wounded in the leg.
The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center. His injury was not considered life-threatening.
Gibson was arraigned Tuesday in Niagara Falls City Court, where bail was set at $200,000 cash or $500,000 property bond. He is scheduled to return to court on Monday.
Meanwhile, Niagara Falls police are continuing an investigation into a fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on Ninth Street, between Walnut and Pine avenues. The victim in that shooting, a Niagara Falls resident whose name was not released, died at the scene.