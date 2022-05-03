 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Niagara Falls man arrested in shooting on Pine Avenue

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Niagara Falls man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in the 700 block of Pine Avenue, according to a city spokesperson.

Shaquan M. Gibson, 47, was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting of a 26-year-old Niagara Falls man wounded in the leg.

The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center. His injury was not considered life-threatening.

Gibson was arraigned Tuesday in Niagara Falls City Court, where bail was set at $200,000 cash or $500,000 property bond. He is scheduled to return to court on Monday.

Meanwhile, Niagara Falls police are continuing an investigation into a fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on Ninth Street, between Walnut and Pine avenues. The victim in that shooting, a Niagara Falls resident whose name was not released, died at the scene.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mourning a dog who fought crime and saved lives before his was taken

Mourning a dog who fought crime and saved lives before his was taken

Going after drug dealers was only one way that Haso, a German shepherd in the Erie County Sheriff's K-9 unit, served the community during his four years on the job. He also saved the lives of at least eight people, like the autistic boy in Gowanda who jumped from his mother's car and disappeared, the elderly Clarence man with Alzheimer's who wandered away in his pajamas and the missing Amherst woman he found lying in Ellicott Creek.

Watch Now: Related Video

White House announces $3 billion plan for electric vehicle battery production

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News