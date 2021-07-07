Niagara Falls man arrested after firing shotgun through his dining room window

A Niagara Falls man was arrested Monday night after firing his shotgun several times out of the dining room window of his house, according to the Niagara Falls Police Department.

Denny Nason of Pierce Avenue was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment at about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said that dispatch notified officers that shots were being fired at the address at 10:22 p.m.

According to the report, Nason fired about seven rounds out the window because he said people were trying to break in. When officers arrived, Nason walked out of the house, leaving the shotgun inside, the report said. The report stated that police did not find evidence of an attempted break-in.

Nason was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in court on July 15.

