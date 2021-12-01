Niagara Falls man arraigned on North Tonawanda rape charge

A Niagara Falls man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an indictment accusing him of raping a woman in North Tonawanda Oct. 4.
Dayyokay Lone, 25, is charged with first- and third-degree rape, first- and third-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sexual abuse and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh said.
The latter charge means the woman was allegedly choked during the incident, Wydysh said.
County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek ordered Lone held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
