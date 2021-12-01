 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara Falls man arraigned on North Tonawanda rape charge
0 comments

Niagara Falls man arraigned on North Tonawanda rape charge

Support this work for $1 a month
Dayyokay Lone

Dayyokay Lone.

 Photo courtesy of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office

A Niagara Falls man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an indictment accusing him of raping a woman in North Tonawanda Oct. 4.

Dayyokay Lone, 25, is charged with first- and third-degree rape, first- and third-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sexual abuse and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh said.

The latter charge means the woman was allegedly choked during the incident, Wydysh said.

County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek ordered Lone held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Singaporean father reunites with son after two years

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News