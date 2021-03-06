Niagara Falls man, already charged in gunfight, arraigned in two more shootings

Johnny L. Mulkey, of Niagara Falls, who already was under indictment in connection with a gunfight outside a Falls bar, was arraigned Friday on charges connected with two other shootings, both at 19th Street and Ashland Avenue in the Falls.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. denied bail for Mulkey on the new charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said Mulkey, 32, allegedly shot Charles J. Scott, 44, in the leg Aug. 21, 2019. Scott, who fired back at Mulkey, is scheduled for sentencing Monday on two gun possession charges and a drunken driving count.

On Oct. 2, 2019, Mulkey allegedly shot Melvin Calhoun in the lower body, Hoffmann said.

The shootings occurred after the June 8, 2019, gunfight on Third Street that injured three bystanders, but before Mulkey was arraigned in that case. Charges remain open against Julian G. Seright, 29, but charges against Garrien F. Tillman, 28, have been dismissed.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.