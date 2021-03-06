 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara Falls man, already charged in gunfight, arraigned in two more shootings
0 comments

Niagara Falls man, already charged in gunfight, arraigned in two more shootings

Support this work for $1 a month

Johnny L. Mulkey, of Niagara Falls, who already was under indictment in connection with a gunfight outside a Falls bar, was arraigned Friday on charges connected with two other shootings, both at 19th Street and Ashland Avenue in the Falls.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. denied bail for Mulkey on the new charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said Mulkey, 32, allegedly shot Charles J. Scott, 44, in the leg Aug. 21, 2019. Scott, who fired back at Mulkey, is scheduled for sentencing Monday on two gun possession charges and a drunken driving count.

On Oct. 2, 2019, Mulkey allegedly shot Melvin Calhoun in the lower body, Hoffmann said.

The shootings occurred after the June 8, 2019, gunfight on Third Street that injured three bystanders, but before Mulkey was arraigned in that case. Charges remain open against Julian G. Seright, 29, but charges against Garrien F. Tillman, 28, have been dismissed.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Live performances can restart soon – but will venues open?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Three Falls men indicted in shootout outside bar that injured bystanders
Crime News

Three Falls men indicted in shootout outside bar that injured bystanders

  • Updated

Three Niagara Falls men have been indicted in the case of a June 8 shootout on Third Street. The defendants were trying to shoot each other, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said Wednesday. None of them was hurt, but three bystanders were wounded by the gunfire that erupted about 2 a.m. outside Players, a bar. Hoffmann

Falls shooting victim who shot back pleads guilty to gun possession felony
Crime News

Falls shooting victim who shot back pleads guilty to gun possession felony

  • Updated

A Niagara Falls man who was shot in the leg last summer admitted Wednesday that he used an unregistered handgun to fire back at his assailant. Charles J. Scott, 43, of Walnut Avenue, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. scheduled sentencing March 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News