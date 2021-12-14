Niagara Falls man admits molesting two girls decades ago

A Niagara Falls man is heading to state prison for as long as 15 years after pleading guilty Tuesday to molesting two girls decades ago.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. took Coon's plea, but since Kloch is retiring Dec. 31, some other judge will handle the sentencing on Feb. 15.

Coon admitted sexual abuse of a girl between November 2001 and November 2003 in Niagara Falls, and of another girl from November 2010 to September 2011 in the Town of Niagara.

The first victim was 5 years old when the abuse started and is 25 now, but didn't come forward until last year. The other victim was 3 years old when the abuse started and is 14 now; she came forward in 2019.

In 2012, Coon was sentenced to eight years in prison on a federal child pornography conviction, dating back to a 2009 arrest.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.