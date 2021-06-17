Niagara Falls man admits fleeing scene of fatal Jeep-ATV crash

A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash between his Jeep and a woman's all-terrain vehicle on the Tuscarora Reservation.

Michael A. Blackburn, 24, could be sentenced to as long as seven years in state prison when he returns before State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. in Lockport Sept. 13.

The crash was reported about 2:14 a.m. May 7, 2020, on Garlow Road. The ATV driver, Evonne Printup Rice, 28, was killed.

Blackburn was tracked down several hours later and arrested at his home, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney John P. Granchelli said. Lewiston Police and Niagara County sheriff's deputies investigated.

Blackburn had an impaired driving conviction in 2019, Granchelli said. Asked if Blackburn was impaired at the time of the collision with Rice's ATV, the prosecutor replied, "We'll never know."

