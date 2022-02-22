Niagara Falls man accused of stealing from elderly in snow-plowing scam

A Niagara Falls man has been charged with stealing from homes of elderly victims after claiming to offer snow-plowing services, according to city officials.

Joseph Morgante, 36, of Stevenson Avenue, was arrested Feb. 11 and Friday in connection with alleged incidents from November and December in the LaSalle area of the city, officials said in a news release.

Morgante "conned his way into the home" of a 93-year-old woman in December and stole her purse, which contained cash and credit cards, according to the news release.

Morgante was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny, officials said.

He was arrested Friday in connection with an incident in November in which he stole from an 80-year-old woman, officials said in the news release.

After both arrests, Morgante was issued appearance tickets and released.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on March 3.

Police believe Morgante may still target elderly victims in LaSalle. If approached by him, police ask residents to call 911.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

