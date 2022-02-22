 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara Falls man accused of stealing from elderly in snow-plowing scam
0 comments

Niagara Falls man accused of stealing from elderly in snow-plowing scam

Support this work for $1 a month

A Niagara Falls man has been charged with stealing from homes of elderly victims after claiming to offer snow-plowing services, according to city officials.

joseph morgante

Joseph Morgante, 36, of Niagara Falls

Joseph Morgante, 36, of Stevenson Avenue, was arrested Feb. 11 and Friday in connection with alleged incidents from November and December in the LaSalle area of the city, officials said in a news release.

Morgante "conned his way into the home" of a 93-year-old woman in December and stole her purse, which contained cash and credit cards, according to the news release.

Morgante was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny, officials said.

He was arrested Friday in connection with an incident in November in which he stole from an 80-year-old woman, officials said in the news release.

After both arrests, Morgante was issued appearance tickets and released.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on March 3.

Police believe Morgante may still target elderly victims in LaSalle. If approached by him, police ask residents to call 911.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pro-choice activists celebrate Colombia court decision to decriminalize abortion

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash
Crime News

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash

  • Updated

Police called Joseph Walton a flashy cocaine trafficker who spent thousands of dollars to fortify his Buffalo home with high-tech security. But in the end, none of those precautions could protect Walton and his wife, Barbara. Police said they were robbed and shot to death in their residence at 1598 Fillmore Ave. on the night of Dec. 11, 1988.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News