Niagara Falls man accused of making bomb pleads guilty to gun, drug counts

In Richards' apartment, officers found a beverage can that contained black powder and about 150 pieces of potential shrapnel.

Falls man, 28, charged with heroin trafficking, bomb-making A Niagara Falls man was arrested on charges of heroin trafficking and weapons possession after federal agents discovered a homemade bomb in his residence, said U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. Jeffrey Richards, 28, of Packard Court, was identified by agents from the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force as a significant narcotic trafficker in the Niagara Falls area who also manufactured bombs. He

However, Stachowski said a defense expert determined the side of the beer can was slit open, so it wouldn't have done much damage, and the alleged shrapnel was pieces of ceramic tile.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

An FBI agent arrested Richards at a traffic stop in Lewiston on Dec. 14, 2018, at the close of a two-month drug investigation. Their probe included an informant's purchase of fentanyl at Richards' apartment from someone other than Richards, according to pretrial testimony.

A stolen .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol was found under the driver's seat of the vehicle, which Stachowski said was driven by Richards but owned by Todd Biro, a passenger who wasn't arrested.

Richards' plea deal pertains to that gun, but it allows Stachowski to appeal Sinatra's ruling that the traffic stop and search were legal.

In a 2020 Buffalo News interview, Biro called himself a "white separatist" but denied Richards was a white supremacist, despite a Facebook photo showing Richards, Biro and another man making Nazi salutes.