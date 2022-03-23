Niagara Falls man accused of making bomb pleads guilty to gun, drug counts

Police who raided Jeffrey Richards' apartment in a Niagara Falls public housing project in 2018 found what they said was a homemade bomb, about 10 guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
On Friday, Richards pleaded guilty to federal felonies that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison, although the plea agreement calls for a 15-year sentence.
Richards, 32, who the FBI said is a self-proclaimed white supremacist, admitted to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute it and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Defense attorney Michael J. Stachowski said Wednesday that Richards accepted the deal because it wiped out the most serious charge, manufacture of an explosive device, which carries a 30-year mandatory minimum sentence.
U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. ordered Richards to forfeit five shotguns, two rifles, 659 rounds of ammunition, $449, and "a suspected improvised explosive device" and components, including nails, nuts, bearings and fireworks.
"The FBI learned that Richards is a self-proclaimed white supremacist who acquires explosive materials and objects to include metal cans for bomb-making purposes," said the initial complaint against Richards by FBI Special Agent Thomas V. Weis.
In Richards' apartment, officers found a beverage can that contained black powder and about 150 pieces of potential shrapnel.
However, Stachowski said a defense expert determined the side of the beer can was slit open, so it wouldn't have done much damage, and the alleged shrapnel was pieces of ceramic tile.
An FBI agent arrested Richards at a traffic stop in Lewiston on Dec. 14, 2018, at the close of a two-month drug investigation. Their probe included an informant's purchase of fentanyl at Richards' apartment from someone other than Richards, according to pretrial testimony.
A stolen .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol was found under the driver's seat of the vehicle, which Stachowski said was driven by Richards but owned by Todd Biro, a passenger who wasn't arrested.
Richards' plea deal pertains to that gun, but it allows Stachowski to appeal Sinatra's ruling that the traffic stop and search were legal.
In a 2020 Buffalo News interview, Biro called himself a "white separatist" but denied Richards was a white supremacist, despite a Facebook photo showing Richards, Biro and another man making Nazi salutes.
The raid on the apartment uncovered 105 grams of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, small amounts of cocaine and marijuana, and 34 tablets of the anti-anxiety drug alprazolam, court papers said.
After the search, about 20 officers became ill with respiratory problems, according to the plea agreement.
"The defendant admits that the defendant's possession of the acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl endangered the lives of the law enforcement officers," the document said.
No sentencing date has been set as the prosecution and defense prepare arguments about whether the sentencing guidelines should be followed.
Meanwhile, Richards remains in the Niagara County Jail without bail.