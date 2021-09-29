Niagara Falls man accused in stomping of unconscious victim

Eddie Thomas of Niagara Falls is the second man indicted in connection with what prosecutors say was the brutal beating of a man outside a Niagara Falls convenience store July 27.

Thomas, 22, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Niagara County Court to three counts of first-degree assault. That came a week after Quennel Jordan, 37, was arraigned on the same charges.

The incident outside Raymart, 925 Pine Ave., was captured on video, Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said.

It began with a fight between Jordan and Theodore Robinson, in which Thomas joined, the prosecutor said. Robinson was knocked down and was unconscious when the assailants allegedly stomped on his head and struck him with a garbage can, Stoelting said.

Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek increased Thomas' bail from $15,000 to $25,000.

Jordan's indictment also included other counts of first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Jordan allegedly beat a man with a baseball bat in the Falls July 19, Stoelting said.

