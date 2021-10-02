 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls man, 58, killed in shooting
A 58-year-old man was killed early Saturday in a shooting on 18th Street in Niagara Falls, city officials said in a news release.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. on 18th, between Linwood and Willow avenues.

The victim, whose name was not released, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The slaying remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division at 286-4553 or 286-4711.

