Niagara Falls homicide victim identified

Niagara Falls officials have released the name of the man killed in Sunday's double shooting on Linwood Avenue.

Demetrious Javon Gray, 28, was shot at about 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of Linwood, city public information officer Kristen Cavalleri said in an email.

Gray was found with a wound in the upper body. Two officers and a passerby performed CPR but were unable to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 27-year-old man who also was shot was treated and released from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Cavalleri said.

