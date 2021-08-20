Niagara Falls gunman to serve 3½ to 7 years for two felonies

A Niagara Falls man will serve 3½ to 7 years in state prison for a pair of gun-related felonies, Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III decided Friday.

Anthony D. Bones, 33, had pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and first-degree reckless endangerment.

In November 2019, Bones entered a woman's home on Ninth Street in the Falls and threatened her with a gun, prosecutors said. On Nov. 6, 2020, Bones fired shots during a melee at the Coastal gas station at 19th Street and Walnut Avenue. No one was injured.

Another first-degree reckless endangerment case Friday sent Dayzon D. McCarthy of the Falls to prison for 1 to 3 years.

County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek imposed the sentence on McCarthy, 18, who led police on a high-speed chase Jan. 10 that ended with McCarthy crashing his vehicle into a Niagara Falls patrol car at a Starbucks on Niagara Falls Boulevard, the District Attorney's Office said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.