Niagara Falls gunman to serve 3½ to 7 years for two felonies

A Niagara Falls man will serve 3½ to 7 years in state prison for a pair of gun-related felonies, Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III decided Friday.
Anthony D. Bones, 33, had pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and first-degree reckless endangerment.
In November 2019, Bones entered a woman's home on Ninth Street in the Falls and threatened her with a gun, prosecutors said. On Nov. 6, 2020, Bones fired shots during a melee at the Coastal gas station at 19th Street and Walnut Avenue. No one was injured.
Another first-degree reckless endangerment case Friday sent Dayzon D. McCarthy of the Falls to prison for 1 to 3 years.
County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek imposed the sentence on McCarthy, 18, who led police on a high-speed chase Jan. 10 that ended with McCarthy crashing his vehicle into a Niagara Falls patrol car at a Starbucks on Niagara Falls Boulevard, the District Attorney's Office said.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
