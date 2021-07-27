Niagara Falls girl pleads guilty, faces life sentence as accomplice to murder

An 18-year-old Niagara Falls woman admitted Tuesday that she helped set up the Nov. 16 murder of Kenneth Walaszek and took part in a conspiracy to make it look like he was killed in self-defense.
The woman, who was 17 at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty in Niagara County Youth Court to second-degree murder as an accomplice and second-degree conspiracy.
Judge Diane L. Vitello said the defendant faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. As to the minimum before she is eligible for parole, the judge said she will limit it to 20 years.
"It could be less than 20, but no less than 15," Vitello said.
Meanwhile, the attorney for an alleged co-conspirator, also a teenager, obtained a postponement to allow time for more plea bargaining.
"I believe this case belongs in Family Court," defense attorney Theodore A. Janese III said as he announced plans to file a motion with Vitello requesting that change.
"We don't think it should be moved. We've already filed a motion to prevent that," Executive Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman said, citing "the severity of the case."
Moving the case to Family Court would be a win for the teen. If he remains in Youth Court, he risks a sentence of up to 25 years on the most serious charge against him, which is first-degree assault.
But in Family Court, the longest sentence any defendant can receive for anything is 1 1/3 to 4 years, and he stays in a youth detention center, not a prison, until he turns 21.
Vitello said his client's Aug. 23 trial date is off, and scheduled a return to court for Aug. 17.
Meanwhile, the judge set a Nov. 9 sentencing date for the 18-year-old, who fought back tears and spoke in a cracked, choked voice as she admitted that she called Walaszek and had him come to the apartment of Tramaine Sanchez, 25, on Packard Court in the Falls.
According to the indictment, that occurred after the adolescents were involved in an auto accident with Walaszek.
She pleaded guilty June 15 to murder for fatally stabbing Walaszek upon his arrival. Sanchez is to be sentenced to no more than 20 years to life on Aug. 10.
As family members of the victim displayed two framed photos of the victim on the railing between the audience and the court area, the woman admitted, under questioning from Vitello, that she forced Walaszek to the ground after the stabbing and then kicked the apartment door to lend credence to a cover story that Sanchez killed the man in self-defense after a break-in.
"Did you do all that on that day?" the judge asked.
"Yes, ma'am," she replied. She is in custody in an Erie County youth detention facility, and appeared in court in handcuffs with a chain around her waist threaded through the handcuffs and shackles on her ankles.