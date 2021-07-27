Niagara Falls girl pleads guilty, faces life sentence as accomplice to murder

But in Family Court, the longest sentence any defendant can receive for anything is 1 1/3 to 4 years, and he stays in a youth detention center, not a prison, until he turns 21.

Vitello said his client's Aug. 23 trial date is off, and scheduled a return to court for Aug. 17.

Meanwhile, the judge set a Nov. 9 sentencing date for the 18-year-old, who fought back tears and spoke in a cracked, choked voice as she admitted that she called Walaszek and had him come to the apartment of Tramaine Sanchez, 25, on Packard Court in the Falls.

According to the indictment, that occurred after the adolescents were involved in an auto accident with Walaszek.

She pleaded guilty June 15 to murder for fatally stabbing Walaszek upon his arrival. Sanchez is to be sentenced to no more than 20 years to life on Aug. 10.

As family members of the victim displayed two framed photos of the victim on the railing between the audience and the court area, the woman admitted, under questioning from Vitello, that she forced Walaszek to the ground after the stabbing and then kicked the apartment door to lend credence to a cover story that Sanchez killed the man in self-defense after a break-in.

"Did you do all that on that day?" the judge asked.