A Niagara Falls man who tried – but failed – to outrun police early Sunday was jailed after leading them on a high-speed chase that ended with him fleeing his vehicle and entering a residence, where he was arrested.

Niagara County sheriff's deputies said Vito R. Wojick, 19, was spotted running a red light at Military Road at Packard Road in the Town of Niagara around 3:38 a.m. When a deputy tried to stop vehicle, Wojick fled southbound on the I-190 at high speed onto Grand Island, then left the expressway and continued through residential streets and town parkways before fleeing the vehicle and entering a residence in the 300 block of Orchard Road.