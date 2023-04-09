A Niagara Falls man who tried – but failed – to outrun police early Sunday was jailed after leading them on a high-speed chase that ended with him fleeing his vehicle and entering a residence, where he was arrested.
Niagara County sheriff's deputies said Vito R. Wojick, 19, was spotted running a red light at Military Road at Packard Road in the Town of Niagara around 3:38 a.m. When a deputy tried to stop vehicle, Wojick fled southbound on the I-190 at high speed onto Grand Island, then left the expressway and continued through residential streets and town parkways before fleeing the vehicle and entering a residence in the 300 block of Orchard Road.
Wojick was charged with driving while intoxicated, fleeing police and numerous vehicle and traffic law violations, deputies said. He was remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment.