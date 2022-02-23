 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Falls detective injured in car crash
A Niagara Falls police lieutenant was injured early Wednesday when his patrol vehicle collided with another car.

Paul Kudela

Niagara Falls Police Detective Lt. Paul Kudela, also a member of the Niagara Falls Board of Education. (Courtesy Niagara Falls Board of Education)

Lt. Paul Kudela, 40, a detective who also is a member of the Niagara Falls Board of Education, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment of a head injury, a City Hall news release said.

He was released later in the day, a city spokeswoman said.

Charges are pending against the other driver, a 27-year-old woman who was not identified.

Police said she was northbound on 18th Street in a 2016 Chrysler at about 2:40 a.m., and allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign at Walnut Avenue, where she collided with the westbound police vehicle, driven by Kudela.

There is no stop sign or traffic signal at that intersection for traffic on Walnut Avenue, which is a one-way street. Kudela had the right of way, police said.

After the impact, Kudela's patrol vehicle struck a parked Mercedes-Benz, the news release said.

