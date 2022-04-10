 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Falls crime blitz nets 33 arrests

A dozen police agencies descended on Niagara Falls on Friday for what city officials described as a “crime crackdown blitz.”

By night’s end, 33 people were arrested – a third of them on felony charges – as part of the Gun Involved Violence Enforcement initiative.

Niagara Falls Police Superintendent John Faso said that with the help of neighboring departments, including the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the State Police, “we were able to bring more than 80 law enforcement officers onto the streets of Niagara Falls to help tackle the gun and drug issues in our city.”

Mayor Robert Restaino lauded the 8-hour arrest blitz as a way to make neighborhoods safer.

