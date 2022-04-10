Niagara Falls crime blitz nets 33 arrests

By night’s end, 33 people were arrested – a third of them on felony charges – as part of the Gun Involved Violence Enforcement initiative.

Niagara Falls Police Superintendent John Faso said that with the help of neighboring departments, including the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the State Police, “we were able to bring more than 80 law enforcement officers onto the streets of Niagara Falls to help tackle the gun and drug issues in our city.”