Niagara Falls cop injured in collision
Niagara Falls cop injured in collision

A Niagara Falls police officer suffered minor injuries in a collision Sunday afternoon at Hyde Park Boulevard and Ferry Avenue, city officials said Monday in a news release.

The collision happened around 4:30 p.m. The officer, whose name was withheld, was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and released, officials said.

According to city officials, the officer was responding to a report of a person with a gun and driving south on Hyde Park with the vehicle's lights and sirens activated.

At the Ferry intersection, the driver of a 2007 Hyundai Sonata – who had a green light – struck a rear quarter panel of the police vehicle. Both vehicles' airbags deployed.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 27-year-old woman, and a 29-year-old passenger both told police they suffered minor injuries, but they declined treatment, according to city officials. A 6-year-old backseat passenger was uninjured.

The officer is a 10-year veteran of the force, officials said. The collision is under investigation.

