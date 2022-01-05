 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls beating suspect committed to mental institution
Eddie Thomas

Eddie Thomas.

 Courtesy Niagara County Sheriff's Office

One of the two men charged with assaulting a man outside a Niagara Falls convenience store last summer was committed to a state mental institution Tuesday, after two of the three psychologists who examined him said he was mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Eddie Thomas, 22, of Niagara Falls, was committed for up to a year by Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek, according to Assistant District Attorney Christine Savoia.

Charges remain pending against co-defendant Quennel Jordan, 38, of the Falls, in connection with the July 27 attack on Theodore Robinson outside Raymart, 925 Pine Ave.

After Thomas' arraignment, Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said the incident, captured on surveillance video, showed a fight between Jordan and Robinson, in which Thomas joined.

Quennel Jordan

Quennel Jordan.

Robinson was knocked down and was unconscious when the assailants allegedly stomped on his head and struck him with a garbage can, Stoelting said.

Jordan's indictment also charges him with beating a man with a baseball bat in the Falls July 19.

